The People's Republic has proved to be an enormous disruptor of American jobs. But Washington has been a winner — so far.

With all the attention focused on NAFTA — a trade agreement with many upsides for the United States, as well as some downsides — let’s not forget this is the 15th anniversary of China entering the World Trade Organization.

In a report released today, the Economic Policy Institute estimates that the so-called China Shock cost or displaced 3.4 million American jobs between 2001 and 2015. The data are based on the growing trade deficit. Nearly two-thirds of the losses were in manufacturing. Other studies point to the difficulty the U.S. labor market experienced in trying to adjust to the entry of such an enormous player in world trade (See Dorn et al here).

Brad Setser at the Council on Foreign Relations offers a wide-ranging explanation of the shock and its causes. Currency manipulation, state intervention to boost industries and unfair trading practices on the part of Beijing were certainly involved. The hoped-for surge in Chinese imports of American products didn’t happen. On the other hand, the George H.W. Bush and Obama administration didn’t make strong and consistent use of WTO remedies.

“China is a more difficult problem, at least intellectually, now than then,” he writes. “There is a plausible argument that — if capital controls are lifted and if China’s system of social insurance remains miserly so savings remain high — the natural market outcome is for China to export more savings and even more goods than it does now to the world. Fighting China’s intervention is in some ways fighting the last war.

“The correct fight right now is against the domestic policies that keep China’s savings so high, against a surge in capital outflows that leads to a yuan depreciation that then becomes entrenched (if China’s currency goes down, I worry it won’t go back up), and against Chinese import-substituting industrial policies that aim to displace major exports to China. Aircraft and semiconductors come to mind…”

But, as with NAFTA, trade is not a simplistic zero-sum game. U.S. merchandise exports to China grew from $22 billion in 2002 to $116 billion in 2015, supporting plenty of jobs here. Washington’s example is even more striking, with China becoming the state’s largest export destination. Merchandise exports accounted for nearly $19.5 billion in 2015, about 17 percent of total exports. This is heavily dependent on Boeing, whose Chinese business would be severely set back by a trade war.

And don’t forget that automation is arguably as big a job killer as trade, especially in manufacturing.

Did the United States have a strategic alternative to preventing China from gaining Most Favored Nation status and joining the WTO — in other words, being a normal country? I’m not sure it did, although it could have made more robust use of WTO rules to ensure Beijing’s compliance. Read the links and please offer your opinion in the comments section.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Where Don does business

No ban on Muslim nations

Profits trump bias