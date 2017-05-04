Thanks to Donald Trump, Old Hickory is back in the news. He was a wildly popular president in his time. But his economic policies set up a disaster.

I’m old enough to remember when Andy Jackson was lionized as the president who opened the government and political process to average Americans, not least thanks to liberal historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr.’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Age of Jackson.

Today’s history rightly recognizes the evil Jackson did in breaking solemn treaties with the Five Civilized Tribes. This land grab in the Southeast furthered the expansion of slavery (Jackson was a slaveholder himself). This week Donald Trump, who proudly doesn’t read books, further embarrassed himself with an incoherent rambling about how Jackson could have prevented the Civil War (which began 16 years after Jackson died). Columnist George Will does an invaluable service with this horrified takedown.

My job is economics, and we should have a clear-eyed view of Jackson’s record here, too. Slavery, of course, was a major contributor to the American economy, providing its largest export and feeding the mills of New England. It was only going to be stopped with war, and the pressure for that explosion didn’t come during Jackson’s presidency. But Jackson hurt the republic in other areas.

The decades of the first half of the 19th century echo some of today’s political divide. The Whigs supported Henry Clay’s “American System,” which promoted a strong federal role to strengthen and tie the nation together. Among its components were public investments in infrastructure, a strong national bank and continuation of Hamilton’s use of tariffs to protect American manufacturing. The Democrats wanted a small federal government with little power — this was especially true of the South, which feared a powerful central government could retard the spread of slavery or even end it. Jackson, who won the White House in 1828, epitomized the Democrats’ policies.

Running against “the corrupt aristocracy” (read “elites”), he was obsessed with destroying the Second Bank of the United States. He succeeded and the United States was left without a central bank until the Federal Reserve was established in 1913. This made recessions (“panics”) much worse because there was no lender of last resort. Federal support for “internal improvements” (infrastructure) was nil — Jackson thought states should pay for them. New York did with the Erie Canal, but most places were left behind.

Another Jackson devil was the national debt, a fear shared by his supporters (sound familiar?). Under his presidency it was actually paid off, partly thanks to severe austerity and also selling Western lands. Unfortunately, this worked to America’s disadvantage when the economy turned down under his hand-picked successor Martin Van Buren (tagged “Martin Van Ruin”). Jackson had divided the federal surplus among the states and in the Van Buren depression, and lacking a central bank, Washington didn’t have any financial power to aid recovery or be a player in international financial markets.

These bad times were still to come during Jackson’s two terms. Economic times appeared good for whites, especially because of the tribal lands stolen in the Southeast and opened for speculation and accumulation (Jackson was a big “property rights” man, whether land or human). But they hit with terrible power in 1837 — perhaps the worst downturn in U.S. history besides the Great Depression — as Old Hickory left office. Among the chief causes was the speculative land bubble that had grown over the previous eight years.

The Whigs had one chance to implement the American System, when William Henry Harrison was elected president in 1840. But he died a little more than a month into his term and his vice president had no loyalty to Whig policies. Many similar programs would eventually be implemented by the Republican Party after 1861, including transcontinental railroads, land-grant colleges and the Homestead Act.

Now the parties have changed places but many of the arguments remain the same. We don’t have to engage in self-righteous “presentism” — viewing the past through present values, thus making it difficult to really understand history — to condemn Jackson. Plenty of people in his time thought he was deeply wrong, including in his economic policies.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Apple starts a fund

Pay your offshore taxes, Tim

That gets to the core