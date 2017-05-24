More people say their household finances are doing pretty well. But a significant minority is still struggling. Education makes the difference.

A new report from the Federal Reserve, the Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking, provides an extensive look at how we were doing in 2016. Seventy percent of the adults queried said they were doing well or OK. That was up a percentage point from the previous year and eight points from 2013, when the question was first asked. The favorable results were heavily tilted to those with more education.

For example, 17 percent with a bachelor’s degree or higher said they were struggling financially. But 40 percent with a high-school diploma or less were in this category. Overall, approximately 73 million adults were struggling financially.

Sliced another way, 80 percent of people with bachelor’s degrees or higher reported relatively high financial security, 20 percentage points higher than those who had only completed high school or failed to do so.

In 2013, half of all the 6,600 respondents said they couldn’t cover a financial emergency costing $400. That fell to 44 percent last year, so even those who say they’re doing OK have very little room for economic shocks. Almost 25 percent said they couldn’t cover all their monthly bills.

Among the Americans facing the least financial security are those who work in low-wage, often part-time jobs with varying schedules. Nearly 17 percent said their work schedules depend on the employer’s request. In many cases, workers were given a day’s notice or less, in some cases only a few hours. Employees with a high-school degree or less were much more likely to fit into this category.

On the other hand, 6 percent of less-educated adults reported working multiple jobs compared with double that for those who had completed college. Whether that means people with double majors in theater and history are working as barristas and “fulfillment center” runners, or there’s more opportunity — the report doesn’t answer that. But it’s a valuable addition to our understanding of the financial situation of Americans. I only wish the data went back decades for comparison.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Remember Lenin

Capitalists, rope contracts

No China hang up