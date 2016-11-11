LUTHER, Okla. (AP) — A series of earthquakes has rattled parts of Oklahoma just days after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit a key oil hub in the north of the state.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. Friday near Geary in west-central Oklahoma, followed by a 3.0 magnitude quake at 5:12 a.m. near Medford in the north. At 9:50 a.m., a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck close to Luther in central Oklahoma.
No damage or injuries have been reported. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
The 5.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday damaged structures in Cushing, Oklahoma, but no damage was reported at the oil terminal.
Most Read Stories
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trucker accused of keeping women as sex slaves gets 20 years
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
Scientists have linked Oklahoma’s increase in earthquakes to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.