REFUGIO, Texas (AP) — A natural gas pipeline has exploded in South Texas, in a fiery display that lit up the sky and could be seen for miles.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the explosion occurred early Wednesday near Refugio (ray-FYOO’-ee-oh), a rural community north of Corpus Christi, about 15 miles from the Texas Coast.
Brandley says no one was hurt and that there are no refineries or plants nearby.
He says it’s too early to know what triggered the explosion.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials VIEW
- Teenage girl shot by police after altercation with boyfriend in Arlington
Brandley says crews are working to close the line and extinguish the flames.
Mishaps with transmission lines are not uncommon. In the past two decades, the U.S. government has recorded more than 2,000 accidents on gas transmission lines across the country.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.