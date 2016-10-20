FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Daimler AG says stronger sales of its technology-loaded Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and SUVs helped third-quarter earnings swell by 13 percent.

The company said Friday that its profit during the July to September period rose to 2.726 billion euros ($2.97 billion) from 2.415 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The increase came on a revenue rise of 4 percent to 38.6 billion euros.

CEO Dieter Zetsche said the results prove “one more time that we are pursuing the right strategy.”

Zetsche said the company would use its momentum to press forward with its future EQ brand of electric vehicles.

Daimler’s overall profit breakdown show that the Mercedes-Benz division is outperforming the trucks division, where sales fell sharply in Turkey and the MIddle East.