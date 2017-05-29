AMSTERDAM (AP) — An Amsterdam court has rejected a request by a group of AkzoNobel shareholders to order an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to discuss dismissing the paint and coatings company’s supervisory board chairman.
Monday’s ruling by the Commercial Court in Amsterdam came amid unrest by some AkzoNobel shareholders at the company’s decision to reject three unsolicited takeover bids by American rival PPG Industries.
Rejecting the third PPG bid, worth $28.8 billion, AkzoNobel said that its own plan to spin off its Specialty Chemicals unit within 12 months to boost growth “offers a superior route to growth and long-term value creation and is in the best interests of shareholders and all other stakeholders.”
Some rebel shareholders held Supervisory Board Chairman Antony Burgmans responsible for the rejections and want him replaced.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.