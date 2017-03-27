NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
DuPont Inc., up 98 cents to $80.58
Regulators in the European Union approved the chemical company’s combination with Dow Chemical.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $3.23 to $19.69
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
The retailer’s fourth quarter disappointed investors and it said demand for outerwear fell.
Impax Laboratories Inc., up $3.45 to $12.70
The generic drugmaker named former Allergan chairman Paul Bisaro as its new CEO.
Weatherford International PLC, up 47 cents to $6.36
The oilfield services company announced a joint venture with competitor Schlumberger.
Envision Healthcare Corp., up 53 cents to $64.78
The physician outsourcing and medical transportation company continued to rise after the demise of the Republican-backed health care bill.
M&T Bank Corp., down 80 cents to $154.17
Banks continued to tumble along with bond yields.
Welltower Inc., up 46 cents to $70.13
High-dividend stocks including real estate companies rose as bond yields fell.
Newmont Mining Corp., up 43 cents to $33.91
The price of gold jumped, sending mining companies higher.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.