LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Dunkirk” has topped the competition once more at the box office, beating newcomers “The Emoji Movie” and “Atomic Blonde.”
Studio estimates on Sunday say Christopher Nolan’s WWII film dropped 44 percent from its first weekend and brought in $28.1 million to take first place.
Right behind was “The Emoji Movie,” which opened to $25.7 million despite extremely negative reviews.
The ride continues to be smooth for the well-reviewed comedy “Girls Trip,” which fell a miniscule 36 percent from its opening weekend and netted an additional $20.1 million to take third place.
The Charlize Theron action pic “Atomic Blonde” debuted in fourth place with $18.6 million.
Rounding out the top five is “Spider-Man: Homecoming” with $13.5 million in its fourth weekend.