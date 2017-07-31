LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Emoji Movie” has a happy face after overcoming bad reviews to debut in second place at the weekend box office, but not the big grin “Dunkirk” has after claiming the top spot for two weeks in a row.

The Christopher Nolan World War II drama added another $26.6 million to its haul over the weekend, bringing its domestic ticket total over $101 million in just two weeks. The riotous R-rated comedy “Girls Trip” also maintained its momentum in its second week of release.

“Atomic Blonde,” featuring Charlize Theron as a lethal spy, opened in fourth place.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Dunkirk,” Warner Bros., $26,611,130, 3,748 locations, $7,100 average, $101,317,350, 2 Weeks.

2. “Emoji Movie, The,” Sony, $24,531,923, 4,075 locations, $6,020 average, $24,531,923, 1 Week.

3. “Girls Trip,” Universal, $19,646,305, 2,648 locations, $7,419 average, $65,085,525, 2 Weeks.

4. “Atomic Blonde,” Focus Features, $18,286,420, 3,304 locations, $5,535 average, $18,286,420, 1 Week.

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony, $13,261,372, 3,625 locations, $3,658 average, $278,168,177, 4 Weeks.

6. “War For The Planet Of The Apes,” 20th Century Fox, $10,472,252, 3,374 locations, $3,104 average, $118,784,881, 3 Weeks.

7. “Despicable Me 3,” Universal, $7,592,560, 3,030 locations, $2,506 average, $230,292,465, 5 Weeks.

8. “Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets,” STX Entertainment, $6,360,085, 3,553 locations, $1,790 average, $30,186,232, 2 Weeks.

9. “Baby Driver,” Sony, $3,971,018, 1,961 locations, $2,025 average, $91,967,206, 5 Weeks.

10. “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., $3,340,667, 1,651 locations, $2,023 average, $395,244,373, 9 Weeks.

11. “The Big Sick,” Lionsgate, $3,177,951, 1,589 locations, $2,000 average, $30,222,605, 6 Weeks.

12. “Cars 3,” Disney, $956,031, 861 locations, $1,110 average, $146,384,124, 7 Weeks.

13. “Wish Upon,” Broad Green Pictures, $950,553, 907 locations, $1,048 average, $12,929,464, 3 Weeks.

14. “Transformers: The Last Knight,” Paramount, $557,519, 538 locations, $1,036 average, $128,791,998, 6 Weeks.

15. “De Pere en Flic 2,” Entertainment One Films, $396,580, 90 locations, $4,406 average, $3,675,644, 3 Weeks.

16. “A Ghost Story,” A24, $368,289, 329 locations, $1,119 average, $927,508, 4 Weeks.

17. “Fidaa,” BlueSky Cinemas, $350,788, 102 locations, $3,439 average, $1,306,243, 2 Weeks.

18. “Detroit,” Annapurna Pictures, $350,190, 20 locations, $17,510 average, $350,190, 1 Week.

19. “Maudie,” Sony Pictures Classics, $331,974, 228 locations, $1,456 average, $4,650,614, 7 Weeks.

20. “Mubarakan,” Sony Pictures Releasing International, $310,162, 128 locations, $2,423 average, $310,162, 1 Week.

___

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.