NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Cigna Corp., up 30 cents to $148.14

A federal judge rejected Aetna’s bid to buy its rival health insurer because of potentially reduced competition and higher costs.

Twitter Inc., down $2.31 to $16.41

The social media network forecast weaker earnings than analysts had hoped.

Dunkin’ Brands Inc., up $2.16 to $54.13

The restaurant chain reported better results at Dunkin’ Donuts stores and stronger-than-expected earnings and sales.

Coty Inc., down $1.72 to $18.32

The beauty products retailer’s sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts as a business it bought from Procter & Gamble struggled.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp., down $20.59 to $101.88

The business information company expects less revenue from a partnership with Salesforce and its forecast for revenue growth disappointed analysts.

Viacom Inc., up $1.82 to $43.89

The film and TV company had a strong first quarter and announced a plan to turn around its business.

Gannett Co., up 35 cents to $9.05

The newspaper publisher bounced back from a recent slump after its profit and revenue topped estimates.

Vista Outdoor Inc., down $4.79 to $20.95

The maker of firearms and accessories gave a weak forecast for 2017 and took a $449 million charge as its business worsened.