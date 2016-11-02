WASHINGTON (AP) — Shares of drugmaker Cempra Inc. plunged Wednesday after the federal regulators raised concerns about potential liver toxicity risks with its closely-watched antibiotic for pneumonia.
Wall Street analysts say the company’s drug could still reach the market but with restrictions or a requirement for a large, follow-up safety study. That could be a major financial hurdle for the small, North Carolina company, according to analysts.
Cempra is among a handful of drugmakers working on new antibitiocs as many bacterial strains have grown resistant to decades-old drugs like penicillin.
The Food and Drug Administration posted its review of the drug online Wednesday, ahead of a public meeting where outside experts will assess the medication. FDA staffers said Cempra’s drug worked as well as an older drug for treating a form of pneumonia.
