ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s booming lobster industry has a big problem involving a little fish.
The state’s iconic lobster fishery is healthy, having set new records for volume and value in 2016. But the fishery for herring, a small schooling fish that lobsters love to eat, is another story.
Herring is suddenly the second-most valuable fishery in the state, bringing in $19 million at the docks in 2016. It’s the most popular bait used in lobster traps. The climb in value corresponds with demand from the hungry lobster fishery and a drop in catch of herring off New England.
Scientists and fishermen are trying to figure out why catch fell from 103.5 million pounds in 2014 to 77.2 million last year. The price of herring at docks has gone up 56 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- 2½-block skid has Seattle scrutinizing streetcar safety
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Sidney Jones carted off the field after tearing Achilles at UW's Pro Day VIEW
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.