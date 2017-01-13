LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s a new thrill on the streets of downtown Las Vegas.
High and low rollers alike can climb aboard what officials say is the first driverless electric shuttle operating on a public U.S. street.
The oval-shaped shuttle that carries 12 people began a 10-day, free pilot program Tuesday along Fremont Street in the downtown entertainment district.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman was among the first public officials to hop a ride on the vehicle developed by the French company Navya.
The company has shuttles in use in other countries, and one is being tested at a University of Michigan research site.
It uses GPS and electronic sensors that company spokesman Martin Higgins says will stop it if a person or dog runs in front.
