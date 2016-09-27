GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization is decrying a “dramatic slowing of trade growth” as it revises downward its projections, saying trade is now on track this year to grow at the slowest pace since 2009.

Director-General Roberto Azevedo says the “serious” slowdown “should serve as a wake-up call” amid growing anti-globalization sentiment.

The WTO predicted Tuesday that global trade will rise 1.7 percent this year, down from its April prediction for 2.8 percent. Trade in 2017 is now expected to rise between 1.8 percent and 3.1 percent, down from 3.6 percent anticipated previously.

The Geneva-based trade body cited slowing economic and trade growth in developing countries like China and Brazil as well as a deceleration in North America after strong import growth in the last two years.