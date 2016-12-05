SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama businessman who started a one-of-a-kind store selling the contents of unclaimed airline baggage has died.

A spokeswoman for the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, Alabama, says founder Doyle Owens died Saturday night. He was 85.

Store spokeswoman Brenda Cantrell says relatives haven’t released details on Owens’ death, but services are planned for Saturday.

Using a $300 loan and a borrowed pickup truck, Owens bought his first load of unclaimed baggage in 1970 and sold the contents atop card tables.

The business caught on and the store became a landmark for people seeking unusual deals. It has been featured in numerous media stories.

The store is now owned and operated by Owens’ son Bryan. Cantrell says the founder last visited the store about a month ago.