BusinessNation & World Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 points for the first time Originally published January 25, 2017 at 1:02 pm Share story The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 points for the first time. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryContractor says Trump refusing to pay for work at DC hotel Previous StoryRolling robots could soon be making deliveries in Virginia
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.