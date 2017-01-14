Over the next decade, as more baby boomers get closer to drawing their pensions, global demand for bonds and cash is expected to rise as allocations to equities fall.

Investors mourning the end of a 30-year bull market in U.S. Treasurys can take solace from demographics: Thanks to the aging population, there’s a limit to how high yields can go.

Over the next decade, as more of those born in the baby-boom period after World War II get closer to drawing their pensions, global demand for bonds and cash will rise and allocations to equities will fall, according to analysts at HSBC Global Research. That’s because people get more risk averse as they get closer to retirement, shifting out of stocks and into fixed-income investments.

The generation now approaching retirement is both bigger and wealthier than all the other age groups in most of the developed world. So even if cyclical factors such as rising inflation in the U.S. boost the midterm appeal of stocks over bonds, the longer-term demand for fixed income will remain high, according to Fredrik Nerbrand, global head of asset allocation at HSBC Bank in London.

“If you believe in ‘follow the money,’ you need to follow the baby boomers,” Nerbrand said.

The global population aged 60 or over is growing at a rate of 3.3 percent a year, according to the United Nations 2015 World Population Prospects report.

Pension funds in member states are already allocating more than 50 percent of their holdings to bonds, according to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development study released in June. HSBC forecasts that U.S. allocations to equities will drop by about 5 percentage points by 2030, offset by a small increase in bond holdings and a larger increase in cash.

That doesn’t mean Nerbrand is betting on bonds in the short term. In the current cycle, with the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates at a faster pace this year and Donald Trump’s spending plans set to fuel inflation, the place to be is equities, he said.

“There are times when you don’t want to be long bonds from an asset-allocation perspective,” Nerbrand said. “But generally we would suggest that there is still a structural demand over the next five to 10 years that favors bonds rather than equities.”