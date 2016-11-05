The historical trading data from previous elections can be parsed a number of ways, but the consensus view from money managers: Don’t be rash.

MINNEAPOLIS — Money managers are getting a number of questions from clients about the election — not whom to vote for but how it could affect their money.

“You don’t want to trade your portfolio based on the outcome of an election,” said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer of Abbot Downing, the Minneapolis-based wealth-management arm of Wells Fargo.

“Aside from the election, underneath you’ve got a pretty solid economy going on,” she said.

Schleif advocates sticking with your investment strategy this fall, since campaign rhetoric is generally more severe than any policy that eventually gets negotiated between Congress and a president.

“No matter which way the election comes down, it will remove a chunk of uncertainty,” Schleif said.

Other investment pros also cautioned not to drive long-term investment decisions by the elections.

“There is no question that empirical evidence suggests that markets tend to get a little volatile the closer you get to an election, and even a little bit afterward while the dust settles,” said David Joy, chief market strategist for Minneapolis-based Ameriprise. “All of that argues for a little bit of a cautious view.”

Joy thinks U.S. stocks may be a little overvalued right now, but that earnings growth should improve in the fourth quarter and that the U.S. economy will do better in the second half than it did in the first. He says the markets have likely priced in the probability of a rate hike from the Fed, so there remains room for the market to rise yet this year.

“We think from where the U.S. market is right now that we’ll close the year slightly higher,” he said. “Our year-end forecast that we made back in January was 2,175 (for the S&P 500). We revisited it a couple times, but haven’t changed it.”