NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
FedEx Corp., down $3.58 to $215.48
The logistics company said a cyberattack is still hurting its TNT Express business and will affect its full-year results.
Dominion Diamond Corp., up 59 cents to $14.07
The diamond producer agreed to be acquired by Washington Cos. for $14.25 a share, or $1.2 billion.
BlackRock Inc., down $13.71 to $424.63
The investment firm posted a smaller-than-expected profit and weaker revenue in the second quarter.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 77 cents to $6.59
The Sunday Times reported that Amazon is getting ready to launch a meal-prep business that would compete with Blue Apron.
Multi-Color Corp., down $4.80 to $77.75
The label maker agreed to buy a business from Constantia Flexibles for $1.3 billion.
Church & Dwight Co., up 71 cents to $53.33
The maker of household and personal products will buy showerhead and water-powered toothbrush maker Water Pik for $1 billion.
American International Group Inc., down 6 cents to $64.05
Banks, insurers and financial companies lagged the rest of the market Monday.
Impax Laboratories Inc., up $1.35 to $18.10
The company said regulators approved its generic version of extended-release Concerta, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug.