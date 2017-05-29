SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic minister of industry and commerce and seven other top-level officials have been detained in an international bribery scandal involving the Brazilian company Odebrecht.
Prosecutors say those detained on Monday also include a former public works minister, a former Senate president, two former directors of a regulatory electricity group and a businessman. The suspects are scheduled to appear in court to face corruption charges.
The suspects were detained after Odebrecht said it paid $92 million in bribes to Dominican officials since 2001 to secure 17 government contracts. The company built highways, dams and a coal-burning power plant.
The bribes were part of an overall $788 million paid to officials in 10 Latin American countries and two African ones to obtain multimillion-dollar contracts with local governments.
