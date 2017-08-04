BERLIN (AP) — Factory orders in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, climbed 1 percent in June compared with the previous month thanks to a strong rise in domestic demand.

The Economy Ministry said Friday that orders from inside Germany were up 5.1 percent in June, while those from abroad were down 2 percent. The rise in the overall figure followed a 1.1 percent increase in May.

The ministry said that, for the whole second quarter, orders were 0.8 percent higher than in the January-March period.

The German economy has been performing strongly, with unemployment low, ahead of a Sept. 24 election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term.