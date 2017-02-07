JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Dollar General is planning to create 1,000 jobs across the state of Georgia this year with the addition of new stores as well as a new distribution center.
The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said in a news release that it wants to add 1,000 discount stores and create about 10,000 jobs across the country in 2017.
News outlets report that Dollar General currently has more than 700 stores and more than 5,000 employees in Georgia.
The growth plan in Georgia includes opening a new distribution center in Jackson. The land, purchased in May, sits in Butts and Spalding counties, south of Atlanta. Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement last year that the center will create 500 jobs.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
The company has not given further details about where the new stores will be.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.