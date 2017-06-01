NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Boeing Co., down 31 cents to $187.32

Canada’s defense minister renewed threats to cancel an order for Boeing fighter jets because of its trade complaint against Bombardier.

Dollar General Corp., up $4.80 to $78.19

The discount store chain announced a bigger profit and better sales than investors expected.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.29 to $17.52

The information technology company posted a smaller profit than expected.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $20.40 to $138.99

The security software company did better than analysts expected in its fiscal third quarter.

Deere & Co., up $2.24 to $124.70

The tractor and mower maker said it will buy Germany’s Wirtgen, a maker of highway paving machinery, for about $4.9 billion.

PPG Industries Inc., up $2.80 to $109.16

The chemicals company abandoned efforts to buy Dutch rival AkzoNobel, which has rejected its takeover approaches three times.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, up 57 cents to $11.14

Car sales fell for the fifth month in a row, but investors were pleased with the sales figures.

Express Inc., down $1.49 to $6.27

The clothing retailer said discounts cut into its profit margins in the first quarter and it lowered its annual outlook.