ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A group of information technology workers laid off by Walt Disney World say they’re the victims of national origin discrimination because they were fired and replaced by contractors from India.

The former IT workers sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on Monday in an Orlando federal court.

The lawsuit contends that 250 IT workers in Florida were told they’d need to train their replacements before they were fired at the end of 2014. It says each replacement worker was of Indian origin, and was either brought from overseas or working outside the United States.

The lawsuit also alleges violations of the Older Worker Benefit Protection Act. That’s unequal treatment, the fired workers say.

A statement from Disney calls it “nonsense” and promises a court fight.