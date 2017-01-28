This week’s quotes cover South Korea’s government-industrial complex, Boeing’s bombshell-free earnings news, and U.S. restaurants organizing to oppose a federal crackdown on undocumented workers.
“The government is trying to pick the next Steve Jobs. You cannot pick the next Steve Jobs. You need to allow somebody to achieve that.”
Korean economics professor Park Sang-in, who says cozy relations between government and business in the “Republic of Samsung” stifle innovation.
“We think this release is pretty boring — and boring is good.”
Aerospace analyst Robert Stallard on Boeing’s latest financial results, which pushed its stock to a new high.
“(It’s like) a daylong house party at which everyone showed up in the first five minutes.”
An attorney for owners of VW diesel cars and SUVs, acknowledging the company is overwhelmed by the number of buybacks requested.
“I have this one little place where I get to decide how people treat each other.”
Most Read Stories
- Sumner’s Connor Wedington part of growing trend of football players opting to decommit
- For thousands, light rail could be the only way through downtown Seattle next year
- Dense city? These maps show just how spread out Seattle actually is
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Capitol Hill surprise — is this Seattle’s best dim sum!? | Cheap Eats
Ben Hall, who has designated his Detroit diner as a “sanctuary restaurant” to protect employees who are immigrants.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.