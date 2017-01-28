This week’s quotes cover South Korea’s government-industrial complex, Boeing’s bombshell-free earnings news, and U.S. restaurants organizing to oppose a federal crackdown on undocumented workers.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“The government is trying to pick the next Steve Jobs. You cannot pick the next Steve Jobs. You need to allow somebody to achieve that.”

Korean economics professor Park Sang-in, who says cozy relations between government and business in the “Republic of Samsung” stifle innovation.

“We think this release is pretty boring — and boring is good.”

Aerospace analyst Robert Stallard on Boeing’s latest financial results, which pushed its stock to a new high.

 

“(It’s like) a daylong house party at which everyone showed up in the first five minutes.”

An attorney for owners of VW diesel cars and SUVs, acknowledging the company is overwhelmed by the number of buybacks requested.

“I have this one little place where I get to decide how people treat each other.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Ben Hall, who has designated his Detroit diner as a “sanctuary restaurant” to protect employees who are immigrants.

Seattle Times staff