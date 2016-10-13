DeVry University has agreed to stop advertising a claim about the success of its students that had been challenged by the federal government.
The Education Department announced a settlement with DeVry on Thursday after saying the for-profit college chain couldn’t support one of its marquee claims.
DeVry had advertised that 90 percent of its graduates since 1975 found employment in their field of study within six months of graduation. Last year, the department asked DeVry to provide evidence of the claim and found that it couldn’t.
Under the settlement, DeVry must stop advertising the claim and must pay the department $68 million.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
DeVry said in a statement that it is pleased to resolve the case. The Illinois-based chain still faces another federal lawsuit over alleged deception in its advertisements.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.