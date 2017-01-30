NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) Bank will pay $425 million to settle an investigation by a New York state regulator into a $10 billion money laundering scheme.
The Department of Financial Services said Monday Deutsche also must hire an independent monitor as part of a consent order for violations of laws involving a “mirror trading” scheme.
The regulator found that parties in the bank’s Moscow branch purchased Russian stocks in rubles and another party sold the identical stock in the same price and quantity in U.S. dollars through the bank’s London office. It says the trades showed no “legitimate economic rationale.”
The regulator says Deutsche missed numerous opportunities to detect the scheme due to “extensive compliance failures.”
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson to file lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump’s immigration order
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
Deutsche Bank AG is based in Frankfurt, Germany. It says it continues to cooperate with authorities.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.