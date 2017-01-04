NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) Bank will pay $95 million to resolve a New York civil lawsuit accusing it of evading tens of millions of dollars in federal taxes through shifty financial moves.

The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the U.S. government was approved Wednesday by a Manhattan federal court judge.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) says his office revealed how the bank used a web of shell companies to dodge taxes.

Deutsche Bank AG is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Lawyers and a spokeswoman for it haven’t responded to messages seeking comment.

Prosecutors say the bank as part of its settlement agreement admitted it set up the plan to avoid taxes through a 2000 financial transaction.