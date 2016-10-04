FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A rally in Deutsche Bank shares has lost some steam as investors face continued uncertainty about how big a U.S. penalty the bank will receive.
Deutsche Bank shares were only 0.3 percent higher in early afternoon trading in Europe on Tuesday. Earlier, they had risen more than 3 percent as trading in Germany resumed after a holiday Monday.
Shares in Germany’s biggest bank have been under pressure since it revealed the U.S. Justice Department had proposed at $14 billion payment to settle an investigation into the bank’s dealings in bonds backed by shaky mortgages. Deutsche Bank shares rallied off record lows Friday on a news report that a lower fine was in the offing.
Low profits have also weighed on the stock, which is off 48 percent this year.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
- Armed jewelry thieves target Kardashian West in Paris VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.