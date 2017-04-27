Share story

By
The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank says net profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year as the bank pressed ahead with cost-cutting and saw more customer money flowing into its asset management business.

Net profit of 575 million euros ($626 million) exceeded 236 million euros from the same quarter a year ago and beat analyst expectations of 487 million euros as compiled by financial information provider FactSet.

The profit rise came despite a 9 percent fall in revenues to 7.3 billion euros.

The Frankfurt-based bank succeeded in cutting costs 5 percent to 6.3 billion euros, and saw 5 billion euros in net new money flowing into its asset management division.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Litigation costs related to past misconduct were only 31 million euros. They have weighed on earnings in past quarters.

The Associated Press