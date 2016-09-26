NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Deutsche Bank AG, down 90 cents to $11.85
A report said Germany won’t intervene with U.S. officials who want the bank to pay $14 billion to end an investigation into its sale of mortgage-backed securities.
Pfizer Inc., down 62 cents to $33.64
The drugmaker ended years of speculation by saying it will not split up into two smaller companies.
Chemtura Corp., up $4.46 to $32.64
Germany’s Lanxess agreed to buy the specialty chemicals maker in a deal the two companies valued at $2.5 billion.
Bats Global Markets Inc., down $1.45 to $30.35
The stock exchange operator accepted an offer from CBOE Holdings valued at $32.50 a share, or $3.2 billion.
Transocean Ltd., up 42 cents to $9.52
Oil exploration companies traded higher as the price of oil rose.
Array BioPharma Inc., up $2.96 to $6.61
The drug developer reported good results for an experimental melanoma treatment in a clinical trial.
Natus Medical Inc., down $4.28 to $39.71
The maker of medical devices for newborn care cut its sales forecast.
Land’s End Inc., down $2.54 to $15.46
CEO Federica Marchionni stepped down after less than two years with the casual clothing company.
