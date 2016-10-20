NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Health Department says it’s investigating if two cases of hepatitis A, the contagious liver disease, are tied to prepared food from a local Whole Foods store.
Whole Foods Market says a store employee has been diagnosed with the disease. The second case involves a Detroit resident who ate at that Whole Foods location’s prepared foods section.
The health agency says it’s not clear how either case was contracted but recommends vaccinations for anyone who ate prepared food from the Whole Foods, which is at 115 Mack Ave. just north of downtown Detroit, from Oct. 6 to 12.
The Austin, Texas-based supermarket chain said Thursday that it is reviewing food logs and safety procedures.
Whole Foods shares slipped 1.5 percent to $28.29 Thursday.
