PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fashion designer Pierre Cardin says he won’t be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident.
The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday to celebrate an exhibition of his designs.
The Preservation Society of Newport County issued a statement from Cardin on Thursday saying “the show must go on.”
The group says Cardin will “deliver a personal message from Paris” during the show.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Mayor Ed Murray not ruling out write-in campaign, as accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit vows to revive case
- The fourth-best burger in America — it’s in South Park?
The show will feature more than 80 looks from Cardin’s career. It is being held at The Breakers, Newport’s most famous mansion.
The exhibit, “Pierre Cardin: 70 Years of Innovation,” features 42 pieces from Cardin’s private archives that document his career from the 1950s through 2016.
Cardin will turn 95 on July 2.