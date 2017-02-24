Delta Air Lines named John Caldwell its new vice president-Seattle, replacing Mike Medeiros who is becoming Chief Operating Officer at Aeromexico. Delta owns a minority stake in the Mexican airline.
Delta said Caldwell will oversee the airline’s strategy in the Pacific Northwest, where it has been in a heated competition with Alaska Airlines. Caldwell had previously worked in Seattle from 1995-97 as a district sales manager for Northwest Airlines, which later merged with Delta. He most recently served as president of Delta Vacations
