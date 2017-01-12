ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $622 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 82 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 82 cents per share.
The airline posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.35 billion.
Delta shares have climbed almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 2 percent. The stock has risen 10 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL
Keywords: Delta Air Lines, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
