ATLANTA (AP) — Rising fuel costs hurt Delta’s first-quarter profit, which dropped 36 percent from the same period a year before. But the company’s adjusted earnings beat expectations and its stock rose about 2 percent in morning trading Wednesday.
Delta also said Wednesday that last week’s cancellation of about 4,000 flights because of severe weather in Atlanta will cost it $125 million in pre-tax income in the current quarter.
The company reported net income of $603 million, or 82 cents per share, for the three months ending March 31. That’s down from $946 million, or $1.21 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 77 cents per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations of 73 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks United Airlines with safety video spoof WATCH
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
Revenue fell 1 percent to $9.15 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.16 billion.
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 84 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $46.13 in morning trading Wednesday.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL
_____
Keywords: Delta Air Lines, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.