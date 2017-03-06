PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania defense contractor says two brothers who formerly owned the company, and their former chief financial officer, are to blame for an alleged $6 million scheme to overcharge the Defense Department for Humvee window kits.

Ibis Tec LLC, of Butler, issued a statement Sunday night saying the business was sold last month to a group of independent investors.

The investors’ statement says former co-owners Thomas Buckner of Gibsonia, and John Buckner, of Lyndora, were removed as directors of the company in January, along with former CFO Harry Kramer.

Attorneys for those men haven’t commented to The Associated Press.

They were charged Friday by federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh with defrauding the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, also known as TACOM, which is based in Warren, Michigan.