PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Interstate fishing regulators say the way the lobster fishery is managed needs to be fine-tuned because of a drop in the number of baby lobsters in New England waters.
The American lobster fishery is based in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank regions, which stretch from Canada to Massachusetts. University of Maine marine scientist Rick Wahle (WAHL’-ee) has said the population of baby lobsters appears to be declining in parts of those areas.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said Wednesday it’s beginning a push to protect lobsters by developing more consistent management measures for the fishery.
Wahle’s American Lobster Settlement Index shows monitoring sites from New Brunswick to Cape Cod have some of the lowest levels since the late 1990s or early 2000s.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says