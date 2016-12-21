LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s fragile economy is getting a tonic from tourism this year, with revenue up by more than 10 percent through October including a 20 percent jump in visitors from the United States.
Tourism minister Ana Mendes Godinho says the sector brought in some 11 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in the first 10 months of 2016 — about 1 billion euros more than the same period last year.
Mendes Godinho said in a statement Wednesday that the number of French visitors increased by almost 18 percent. Only the U.S. posted a bigger increase.
Portugal’s mid-Atlantic Azores Islands posted the strongest growth, with a 30 percent increase.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The government hopes Portugal’s economy will grow 1.2 percent this year. Government debt is 133 percent of GDP, one of the European Union’s highest.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.