MOSCOW (AP) — Local health officials in Russia’s Siberia say the number of people who have died from drinking a bath lotion that contained methanol has climbed to 72.
The health ministry in the Irkutsk region said on its website Thursday that another 33 were still in hospital while six others have been discharged.
Bottles with the lotion carried warnings that they weren’t for internal use, but labels said the product contained ethyl alcohol rather than methanol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the government to restrict sales of surrogate alcohol in the aftermath of the mass poisoning. But Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Khloponin in an interview with state television on Thursday rejected suggestions that taxes and duties on alcohol drinks should be lowered in order to cut down the surrogate alcohol consumption.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.