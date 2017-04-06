LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist-oriented racetrack near Las Vegas will stay open after agreeing to settle a lawsuit questioning its safety in the wake of a fiery crash that killed a Canadian man driving a Lamborghini and his instructor.

Attorneys for SpeedVegas and a course employee told a judge Thursday that there was no longer a reason to hold a court hearing on whether to grant the worker’s request to order the track closed for a redesign.

The judge set an April 19 hearing to finalize the agreement. Lawyers for both sides say the deal is confidential and won’t be made public.

Employee Francisco Durban had sued last month, saying he faced firing for refusing to sign a document attesting to the safety of the track.