HIGHLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A former IBM employee who is deaf says a sign language miscommunication with his lawyer caused him to accept a lowball offer in an earlier discrimination lawsuit.

The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2owpPrO ) James Wang is suing attorney Andrew Rozynski for settling a workplace discrimination suit for $200,000 when Wang asked to settle for $200 million.

Wang blames this on Rozynski misreading his sign for “million” as “thousand.”

Rozynski says the case against him has no merit and pointed to U.S. District Court Judge Vincent Briccetti’s case writing in the previous lawsuit praising his work.

Briccetti also wrote that it was implausible for Wang to think he should have received a $200 million settlement, over 3,000 times greater than his salary, and enforced Wang to accept the settlement.