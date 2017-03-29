NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

RH, up $5.68 to $43.68

Investors were pleased with Restoration Hardware’s quarterly results and its first-quarter projections.

Exar Inc., up $2.37 to $12.99

The chipmaker agreed to be bought by rival MaxLinear for $13 a share, or $662 million.

Verint Systems Inc., up $3.95 to $43.50

The maker of communications analysis software disclosed solid earnings and discussed the idea of splitting into two companies.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $2.10 to $60.09

The arcade and restaurant chain announced disappointing sales at older locations.

Sonic Corp., up $1.30 to $25.22

The drive-in restaurant made a larger profit than Wall Street expected and gave solid forecasts for the year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $18.34 to $108.01

The company said a new cystic fibrosis drug helped improve patients’ lung function in two studies.

Target Corp., up $1.55 to $55.15

Consumer-focused companies made bigger gains than the rest of the market Wednesday.

Principal Financial Group Inc., down 54 cents to $62.47

Banks and other financial companies traded lower and gave back some of the previous day’s gains.