NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
RH, up $5.68 to $43.68
Investors were pleased with Restoration Hardware’s quarterly results and its first-quarter projections.
Exar Inc., up $2.37 to $12.99
The chipmaker agreed to be bought by rival MaxLinear for $13 a share, or $662 million.
Verint Systems Inc., up $3.95 to $43.50
The maker of communications analysis software disclosed solid earnings and discussed the idea of splitting into two companies.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $2.10 to $60.09
The arcade and restaurant chain announced disappointing sales at older locations.
Sonic Corp., up $1.30 to $25.22
The drive-in restaurant made a larger profit than Wall Street expected and gave solid forecasts for the year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $18.34 to $108.01
The company said a new cystic fibrosis drug helped improve patients’ lung function in two studies.
Target Corp., up $1.55 to $55.15
Consumer-focused companies made bigger gains than the rest of the market Wednesday.
Principal Financial Group Inc., down 54 cents to $62.47
Banks and other financial companies traded lower and gave back some of the previous day’s gains.
