NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Carnival Corp., up 40 cents to $59.27

The cruise line disclosed solid quarterly results and good projections for the latest quarter.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $7.03 to $82.61

The parent company of Olive Garden disclosed strong results and said it will buy Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for $780 million.

Tesla Inc., up $7.23 to $277.45

Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings disclosed a 5-percent stake in the electric car maker.

General Motors Co., up 85 cents to $35.56

The car maker’s board voted to reject a proposal from investor David Einhorn to split its stock into two classes.

Red Hat Inc., up $4.30 to $86.50

The software company reported strong sales and a positive outlook for the current quarter.

Depomed Inc., down 67 cents to $14.23

A Democratic senator asked for marketing information, sales records and studies from makers of opioid pain drugs, including Depomed.

McCormick Corp., down $2.93 to $98.43

The spice and seasonings company reported weak sales and said its business in the U.K. is still struggling.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $4.97 to $185.37

Energy companies rose with the price of oil and other fuels.