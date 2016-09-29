COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk says it plans to lay off some 1,000 employees globally to reduce operating costs because of “a challenging competitive environment, especially in its large US market.”
One of the world’s leading makers of diabetes medicines says half the job cuts are expected to be in Denmark.
Copenhagen-based Novo Nordisk said Thursday the layoffs will affect its research and development departments, headquarters staff functions and global commercial organization.
Group CEO Lars Rebien Soerensen said the layoffs are needed “for us to have a sustainable balance between income and costs,” adding the company has “to prioritize investments.”
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
- Police: Man locked woman in shed, sexually assaulted her
- Authorities: School shooter killed father before rampage VIEW
Novo Nordisk currently employs some 42,300 people in 75 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.