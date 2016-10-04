WASHINGTON (AP) — A three-judge federal appeals court panel is set to hear a dispute over the $3.8 billion four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is being asked to keep a temporary stop of construction in place while the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe appeals a lower-court ruling from September that didn’t block the pipeline.
The same appeals court earlier issued a temporary injunction against construction for 20 miles on either side of the Missouri River at Lake Oahe (oh-AH’-hee) to give it time to consider the tribe’s request. The pipeline is otherwise nearly complete.
The tribes say the construction and operation of the pipeline, which is being built by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, would damage and destroy sites of historic, religious and cultural significance.
