Share story

By
The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved a plan by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline to replace trees removed during construction.

But the permission won’t impact an upcoming decision on whether Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners is fined for removing too many.

ETP is replacing two trees for every one removed. A spokeswoman says the work has been stalled by drought and won’t be completed for another year. A landowner group also is trying to address concerns with the company.

The Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing next month on whether too many trees were removed.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says the replacement plan isn’t part of the discussion, nor will the company’s planting of two trees for every one removed be a possible mitigating factor in any decision on fines.

BLAKE NICHOLSON