PRAGUE (AP) — A Russian man who faces charges in the U.S. of hacking computers at American companies is attending an extradition hearing at a Prague prison because of security concerns.

Yevgeniy Nikulin’s hearing Thursday is being held at Prague’s Pankrac prison. The rare measure underlines the sensitivity of the case.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in cooperation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant. He is accused of hacking computers and stealing information from LinkedIn, Dropbox and other companies.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009. Russian officials had previously said they were working to prevent his extradition to the U.S.