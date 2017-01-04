PRAGUE (AP) — Czech airline Travel Service says it has signed a deal to buy five more new Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Spokeswoman Vladimira Dufkova said Wednesday the contract was signed on Dec. 23 and brings to 30 the total number of such Boeing aircraft that Travel Service has recently agreed to buy.

The jets will be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

The airline, which operates regular flights under the name SmartWings as well as charter flights, is the biggest in the Czech Republic. It currently uses 37 jets, of which 32 are various types of Boeing 737s.

The CEFC China Energy Company has a minority stake in the airline.